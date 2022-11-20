Hunter Lofgren is student of the month at Sterling High School for October. He is an 18-year-old senior. He is the son of Brian and Tonya Lofgren. He has three siblings: Emily, Macie and Maxwell.
What class do you find really engaging and why?
My AP Calculus class. There are 10 students in that class, so we go in-depth into the material, asking Mr. Mike Gottemoller interesting questions; it allows a deeper understanding. I learn what feels like something new every day.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I am very interested in engineering, leaning more toward mechanical engineering in robotics or autonomous vehicles.
What are your two favorite activities?
Chess and swimming. High school chess is very competitive, and it is more important that the team wins as opposed to your individual game. A draw might be the goal of your game if that will put your team at or above the 34.5 points to win. Swimming and chess both happen in the winter season, so learning to balance those has also been a learning opportunity. The swim boys are always fun to be around during practice and meets, like seeing how much food we can take down during team dinners.
Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.
Before swim practice during my freshman year, some of the older boys bought a rotisserie chicken and ate it before practice in the locker room. We grabbed it bare-handed out of the carry bag and proceeded to practice slowly, and, regretfully.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to achieve a mechanical engineering degree from a four-year university in autonomous vehicles and or robotics.
