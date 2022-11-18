November 18, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Sauk Valley

Sterling schools approve two staff appointments

By Troy E. Taylor
The circle drive entrance to Sterling High School from May 2022.

STERLING — The Sterling Public Schools board of education approved two staff appointments as part of the personnel changes at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Megan Maas will be a certified nurses assistant / medical aide at the high school and Challand Middle School while Adrienne Wright will be an external lunch supervisor at Lincoln Elementary.

In other changes, the board approved a family and medical leave act request by special education aide Jacelyn Wellman and the resignation of second-shift custodians Trey Seeley and John Talbott.

Supplemental hirings were Ramses Arreola as Challand wrestling coach, Dino Garcia and Dustin Westbrook as high school assistant wrestling coaches, and Athziri Quintero as a Challand cheerleading coach.

