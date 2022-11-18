Sauk Valley Community College recognized by nonpartisan election initiative

Sauk Valley Community College’s participation in a nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative in the 2022 midterm elections earned it recognition as one of the nation’s most engaged campuses for student voting, the college announced on Thursday.

SVCC was one of 24 Illinois colleges — and one of only a handful of the state’s junior colleges — so recognized.

SVCC participated in the All In Campus Democracy Challenge by shared campus voting data, developing and submitting a democratic engagement plan and by having administrative leader sign a pledge to participate.

“We are excited to be part of the All-In Campus Democracy Challenge and honored to be recognized as one of the most engaged campuses. At SVCC we believe we teach not only curriculum, but also social and civic responsibility,” said Dr. Jon Mandrell, vice president of academics and student services.

The campus challenge included 9 million students from more than 950 institutions in the United States.