Retiring trustee Rick Brantner oversaw many changes at Dixon’s Loveland Community House and Museum

DIXON – In August of 1988 Rick Brantner was approached about serving as a trustee for the Loveland Community House and Museum.

The job of the three-person board is to see that the terms of the will set down by George C. Loveland are carried out.

“His primary concern for the building is to provide a meeting place for country and city folk to come together in the spirit of congeniality, get acquainted, socialize,” Brantner said.

And for 33 years, he’s done just that – with just a few updates along the way.

One of the stipulations of the will was “that the executor, who is a man, shall pick two other men to serve as the three member trustee board.”

“Over the years we’ve deviated from that,” Brantner said. “I’ve worked with four different women trustees and they’ve been tremendous additions.”

The other was the implementation of a small fee for usage.

Construction of the house was completed in 1940, which given the era, was not handicapped-accessible.

Brantner quickly and company received funds from the Francis Hepford Trust to install a handicapped accessible elevator.

“That all happened within months of my appointment,” Brantner said. “It was a big thing.”

Another thing that happened early in his service was the board moving to adopt professional financial services, a task that originally fell to the trustees, Brantner said.

A unique trivia tidbit shared by Brantner is a reflection of rising costs. He said that when the building was constructed in 1940, the cost came in at $200,000.

“About 15 years ago we replaced all the windows in this building and it cost $200,000. I’ve never forgotten that one,” he said with a laugh.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 To honor Rick Brantner and his many years of service, Loveland dedicated a sign to the retired trustee. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

About Loveland Community House and Museum

Constructed by George C. Loveland in 1940 at a cost of $200,000 (about $3.2 million adjusted for inflation).

Museum is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Significant exhibits:

Portrait of Dixon founder John Dixon from 1828.

Pharmacy equipment of Charles R. Walgreen, born in Dixon, graduate of Dixon Business College and founder of Walgreens pharmacy.

Amboy Barbershop mirror used by Abraham Lincoln.

Artifacts made and used by native peoples.

Say, “I do.”

To rent the entire building for a wedding costs $1,000.

Rooms in the building

Men’s Club Room, Ladies Parlor, Memorial Room, Auditorium, Kitchen, Dining room, Committee room, West Club Room, East Club Room, Wedding Hall, Atrium Alcove.