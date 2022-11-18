Bustos backs bipartisan bill to combat sexual harassment

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of the 17th District, whose own bill to end forced arbitration in cases of sexual assault and harassment was signed into law in March, shared the stories of survivors in supporting related legislation intended to keep nondisclosure agreements from being used as a means of dismissing such claims.

Bustos spoke on the floor of the House in support of the Speak Out Act led by Reps. Lois Frankel, D-Florida, and Ken Buck, R-Colorado.

In her address, Bustos cited the survivors’ stories stemming from allegations of thousands of women at Sterling Inc., the parent company of Kay and Jared Jewelers.

“Each story was more disturbing than the one before it,” Bustos said. “Managers demanding sexual acts in exchange for employment benefits. Company events where women were expected to undress publicly. In one story, a former employee attended an overnight meeting … where she woke up with her underwear pushed down to her ankles … And her manager raping her.

“And all of this stayed quiet and secret for years all because of a few words that are hidden away in legal language, filed alongside other forms and filled out as part of employment paperwork.

“For way too long this sinister culture of silence has protected predators and has shamed survivors. But as the saying goes, sunshine is the best disinfectant.”

For claims of sexual assault and harassment, the Speak Out Act will:

• Prohibit the use of NDAs between employers and current, former and prospective employees, as well as independent contractors;

• Prohibit the use of NDAs between providers of goods and services and consumers, and;

• Void existing NDAs in cases that have not yet been filed.

A version of the bill passed the Senate Sept. 29. The House voted 315-109 on Wednesday for passage. It now goes to the president to sign into law.