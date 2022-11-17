Rock Falls to add carriage rides to Centennial Park holiday light display

ROCK FALLS — Carriage rides and an opportunity for pedestrians to walk through have been added to the Holiday Light display at Centennial Park, now in its third year.

The additions to the holiday light display were announced on Thursday by Melinda Jones, director of tourism at Visit Rock Falls.

Two dates have been set aside exclusively for horse-drawn carriages and a self-guided stroll through the light display. They are Sunday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 9. Other vehicles will be prohibited on those dates.

Those wishing to avail themselves of either option are asked to park on a side street and begin their tour at the park’s Little Schoolhouse.

Rides are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The last one will depart at 8:15 p.m.

Sauk Valley Food Bank will be collecting donations of canned food at the entrance of the display the weekend of Dec. 9-11.

The light displays at Centennial Park are erected by businesses, schools, and organizations in cooperation with Coloma Township Park District and Rock Falls Tourism.

It will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 starting Nov. 25.

The last day for the display will be Dec. 23.

Admission to the display is free, but donations will be accepted.