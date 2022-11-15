E-learning, tax levy among issues Sauk Valley school boards to address this week

Thanksgiving creates something of a crunch for public school districts, so their respective boards will be meeting Wednesday ahead of the holiday.

A variety of proposals – ranging from e-learning and tax levys – could be up for votes.

Rock Falls High School

Meets: 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Room 137, Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Ave.

At issue: The administration will have a public hearing to present its e-learning plan. This is a contingency plan that will allow teachers to use technology to conduct classes even when conditions — such as a winter snowstorm or other communitywide emergency — do not allow in-person learning. A vote on the plan will be held when the board reconvenes about 7 p.m.

Other items: A resolution on the property tax levy, resolution on the 2023-24 school calendar, an amendment on stage curtain replacement not to exceed $38,750, and approval of a substitute teaching position from the executive session held at 6:30 p.m.

Sterling Public Schools

Meets: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sterling High School Library, 1608 Fourth Ave.

At issue: A public truth in taxation hearing as required by law to approve a tax levy in the amount of $14,380,500. The recommendation is a $503,500 increase over the prior year – more than 5% – thus the hearing requirement. The administration says the increase is due to the increase in the equalized assessed value of taxable property in the district.

Other items: A resolution to abate 2022 bond and interest tax levy for the 2017 general obligation bonds and a first reading of a revision of the board policy regarding search and seizure of school property.

Dixon Public Schools

Meets: 6 p.m. Wednesday, district administration office, 1335 Franklin Grove Road

At issue: The administration plans to hold a truth in taxation hearing Dec. 14 based on its preliminary estimate that real estate assessment for the 2022 tax year will increase by 8%. The proposed tax levy for 2022 would be a little more than $19 million.

Other items: The board will consider a $50,000 small project maintenance matching grant for 2023 to remove asbestos flooring and install replacement flooring at Washington School. The project will be in two stages. The first stage will cost $81,645 and the second $39,510. The district said it will cover the balance of the project’s $21,155.