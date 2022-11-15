After first snow, Sauk Valley braces for icy temps this week

The first snowfall of the season lightly coated the Sauk Valley and northern Illinois on Tuesday.

But the National Weather Service issued a revised forecast that included a hazardous weather outlook for the remainder of the week for Lee, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle and Bureau counties.

Periods of light snow or snow showers extended into Tuesday evening, causing difficulty for evening travelers north of Interstate 80. An early advisory said Tuesday evening snowfall could be 1 to 3 inches in Whiteside and Carroll counties.

Another round of light snow was possible on Wednesday. This second storm system will bring colder air into the region starting on Thursday.

By Friday morning, low temps combined with 10 to 20 mph winds could produce wind chills near zero degrees.

Across northern Illinois

Snow that began before dawn and continued into the morning Tuesday made for slick and slushy roads.

The highest snow totals in the region, as of about 8 a.m., were along a narrow line from Plainfield to La Grange, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Plainfield and Naperville had 3.5 inches of snow with 3.1 inches in Downers Grove and 2.7 inches in La Grange Park.

O’Hare International Airport saw 0.9 inches by noon Tuesday, Rockford’s airport 1.3 inches, and Chicago Midway International Airport 0.7 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

Above freezing surface temps have helped melt a lot of the morning’s initial accumulations and have kept roads wet, the agency reported.

A winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday morning was lifted by the afternoon for Bureau, La Salle, southern Will and Putnam counties.

McHenry, Lake, DuPage, and northern and central Cook counties could see 2 to 5 inches – perhaps closer to 6 inches in some spots across interior portions of Lake, northwest Cook and McHenry counties – through 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to an advisory that remained in effect there.

Snow fall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour from late Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning due to lake effect snow showers, the National Weather Service said, advising drivers to plan on slippery road conditions during parts of the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Emily Coleman of the Northwest Herald contributed to this report.