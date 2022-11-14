Dixon councilman wants to spend $25,000 to decorate chambers with murals, art installations

DIXON – A conversation about making Dixon City Council chambers more presentable has become a proposed $25,000 project with murals, photos and traveling art installations.

Councilman Mike Venier spoke about different decoration options last month to fill blank space in council chambers at City Hall, including using photos from Matthew Lennox, marketing director at the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, as well as a possible portrait from Philip Atilano, executive director at The Next Picture Show, made from a photo collage.

Councilwoman Mary Oros agreed that the room looked “pretty drab” and said they should look into traveling art displays, such as those done through TNPS and KSB Hospital.

Venier had said the options would range from $2,000 to $7,000.

At the Nov. 7 council meeting, however, Venier said $25,000 “would really make a difference.”

Plans would include murals of Ronald Reagan as well as city founder John Dixon. There also would be enlarged photos of historic spots and a wall for a rotating art display.

The city’s bicentennial is in about five years, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said, and they should also consider that in the decoration planning.

The funds would be voted on at a future meeting.