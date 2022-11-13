Shutter to Think: So, why did the chicken cross the road?

There's a joke here somewhere. Kids and their families hit downtown Dixon looking for that sugar rush Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 during a local trunk or treat. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

We’re just about halfway between Halloween and Thanksgiving. Like it or not, it’s really just tailgating before the big Christmas game.

One event that I’ve missed covering the past several years was the Dixon Lions’ costume parade. The unique fun of the kids’ costumes was always such a treat, especially when there’s that adorable toddler made up as some undead hell-spawn, dripping with faux blood and a joyful, mostly toothless smile.

The other part I enjoyed was the Challand Middle School band leading the parade, the musicians costumed in some scary, funny or goofy creation.

One I particularly remember was a young lady dressed as the literary character Pippi Longstocking – with fiery red pigtails that defied gravity all jutting straight out from her noggin.

Many local cities had municipal-backed trunk-or-treat events that were fun to see and shoot, but I guess what I miss the most was the down time before the parade. That’s when the kids would gather in Haymarket Park during the contest judging. I could weave through the parents and kids and take photos of some of my favorites. Plus, I was able to get creative and write some face-palmingly bad puns to describe the costumes.

I do miss the parade, and I wouldn’t be lion if I say I hope it comes back. (Insert: “facepalm”).

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.