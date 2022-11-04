New caregiving service opens in Sterling

STERLING – In Home Personal Services opened its new office Oct. 20 at 110 E. Lynn Blvd. The company specializes in services meant to help seniors so they can remain in their homes.

Options include one-on-one hourly care, live-in caregivers and post-hospitalization care.

In addition, homemaker services provide light housework, grocery shopping, transportation to appointments and bathing assistance.

Specialty services, for persons with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s disease are available. The business also provides respite care for regular caregivers.

“Everything we do revolves around keeping people in their homes and out of a nursing home,” said Janet Nohai, the service’s regional director. “All our homemakers are Matthews certified and prepared to care for your loved one.”

The Matthews Healthcare Education program certifies home service workers through hands-on training and is available to family members. The program teaches the proper use of a Hoyer lift, how to perform CPR, how to check for signs of decline and other necessary senior care skills.

To schedule a free assessment or inquire about their other services, call 877-826-4477 or email info@ihps.com.