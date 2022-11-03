Live music, watercolors and craft shows on tap Around the Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
This Week
Live musical performances:
— Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon
— The Blooze Brothers, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Other goings-on
“It’ll put your eye out kid.” Performing Arts Guild presents the stage version “A Christmas Story,” with shows Friday-Sunday and Nov. 11-13 at Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 414 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris. Follow 9-year-old Ralphie in his quest to obtain a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
Brush strokes. Opening reception for an exhibit by Water Street Studios of Batavia will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Music by Al and Jeannie Brown from Wyanet. The gallery features works by 23 artists from Chicago region runs through Dec. 10.
Distilled. Whiskey sampling at 5 p.m. Saturday at White Pines Lodge Restaurant, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris. $69. Call 815-655-2400 to reserve.
Shop and sell. Fall Arts, Crafts, and Vendors show, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry, photography, home decor and beauty items.
Once over. Oil painting instruction 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Loft on Main, 112 E. Main St., Morrison. Fee is $45.
Ker-splat. Smashing pumpkin fun 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Discovery Center, 711 North Main Street, Rockford. Use science to propel and smash used jack-o’-lanterns on a giant trebuchet in the center parking lot. $10.
Upcoming
Music
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Holidays with the Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Musical Friendships, 2 p.m., Jan. 15, Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton
Stories in Music, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Morrison High School Auditorium, Morrison
The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
Dixon Municipal Band
Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon
2023 season premier, 7 p.m. March 4, Dixon Theatre
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.
Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3 suggested donation.
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon.
Monthly show, 7 p.m., Nov. 4, VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon
Legends of Las Vegas by Jerry Armstrong, 1 p.m. Nov. 16
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, 3 p.m. May 21, Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon
Jim Kanas, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Dre and Zion Quintana, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 19
Tampico Baptist Church
The Good Stewards, 6 p.m. Nov. 13
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre
Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.
Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.
Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.
The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.
Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.
Still Collins, Jan. 28.
Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.
Doug Allen Nash, March 11.
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.
Head East, April 7.
Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023
The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023
Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023
Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Baroque Chamber Music, 3 p.m. Nov. 20
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11
Rendezvous Arts: Matt Ulery and Matt Shevitz Quartet and Anne Hanley, Dec. 14
Rendezvous Arts: Kontras Quartet, Jan. 11
Rendezvous Arts: Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic and Jen McNulty, Feb. 1
12 Angry Jurors, tba
The Laramie Project, March 2023
Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, March 23
Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, April 19
The Revolutionists, May 2023
Pride and Prejudice, July 2023
She Kills Monsters, Aug. 2023
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Boy Band Night, Nov. 12
Britbeat Beatles Tribute, Nov. 19
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute, Nov. 9-10
Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17
Polo Community Theater
A Candle in the Window, 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m. Jan. 21, Maxson Restaurant, Oregon
Junie B. Jones The Musical, Feb. 24-26, March 3-4
Hyronomous A. Frog, May 5-7, 12-13.
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids, 7 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 2 p.m Nov. 13, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling.
Shining Stars Musical Revue, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling, Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley
Schoolhouse Rock! Live Jr., 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14, 2 p.m. Jan. 15, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School
Rock Falls High School
Bambi: A Life in the Forest, Dec. 18
Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29
Morrison Music Theatre Association, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St., Morrison
It’s a Wonderful Life, Dec. 2-3
Performing Arts Guild, Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 414 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris.
A Christmas Story, Nov. 4-6, Nov. 11-13.
Art exhibits
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
Water Street Studios of Batavia presents works by 23 artists from Chicago area, Oct. 29 through Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls
Juried Art Show, through Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Lecture series
Tom Wadsworth, 6:30 p.m., Men’s Club Room, Loveland Community House and Museum, Dixon
How the Church Later Developed Worship Services, Nov. 8
The Biblical Purpose of Going to Church, Nov. 15
Markets
Winter Farmers Market, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. 815-284-2741 for information about booth rental.
Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road.
Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron, indoor market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open Nov. 6 in honor of Veterans Day or by appointment.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
Special interest
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Trivia, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3; American Classic Tours, 10 a.m. Nov. 9
Sauk Valley Community Church’s Community Praise Night, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School.
Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon. Lisa Vihos, 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Roleplaying Game Club-Dungeons and Dragons, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and third Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Roleplaying Game Club-Call of Cthulhu, 3:30 p.m. third Tuesday. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday; Local author fair, 10 a.m. Nov. 5. Reading roulette, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Conversation with Caitlin Doughty, 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Nanowrimo, noon, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. Nov. 29.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15. DINO-vember, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Holiday Fun, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. Mondays. Dino-Mite Family Night, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Lego Builder, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 21.
Historical societies
Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
La Salle and Bureau County Railroad and the Cherry Mine by Mike McBride, 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
