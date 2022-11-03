Early voting: Whiteside County leads Sauk Valley area in mail ballots requested, returned

The State Board of Elections updated its early voting and vote-by-mail returns on Wednesday for the Nov. 8 general election. In the Sauk Valley, Whiteside County had the most mail ballots requested and returned.

Statewide, counties had received 467,112 mail ballots of the 860,663 that were issued.

Also, there had been 419,002 early votes casts and 6,580 votes cast in the grace period.

Illinois allows the processing of early ballots. But the counting and tabulation of actual votes cannot begin until after the polls close on Election Day.

Voting in Sauk Valley

Here are by-mail, early and grace voting returns by county in the Sauk Valley counties of northwest Illinois:

Bureau: 1,036 mail ballots received of 1,713 issued, 468 early votes, 52 grace votes.

Carroll: 894 mail ballots received of 1,199 issued, 348 early votes, 7 grace votes.

Lee: 1,326 mail ballots received of 1,733 issued, 1,335 early votes, 22 grace votes.

Ogle: 1,727 mail ballots received of 2,725 issued, 962 early votes, 8 grace votes.

Whiteside: 2,259 mail ballots received of 3,258 issued, 999 early votes, 27 grace votes.

The counts are unofficial numbers provided by election jurisdictions through the statewide voter registration database.

Voter registration

According to the state’s voter registration site, these are the active and inactive voter totals, by county. These numbers were updated on Wednesday by the State Board of Elections.

Bureau: 23,608 active, 1,018 inactive.

Carroll: 10,352 active, 528 inactive.

Lee: 21,544 active, 1,172 inactive.

Ogle: 32,271 active, 0 inactive.

Whiteside: 37,017 active, 1,922 inactive.