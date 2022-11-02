Ryan McCord is the Rock Falls High School student of the month for October.

Ryan McCord is a 17-year-old senior at Rock Falls High School. He is the son of Ron and Julie McCord. He has one sibling, Jason. He is from Rock Falls.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I enjoy all of the shop classes I’ve taken, such as woods and welding, because it’s nice to work with my hands and get out of the traditional classroom setting for a while.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan to go to college but I’m undecided as to what university I will attend or what I will study.

What are your two favorite activities?

Football is is my favorite sport. I love the game and everything it has to offer.

Another activity that I enjoy is the Junior Optimist Club. I enjoy helping out the community while hanging out with my friends.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

Helping with the school’s blood drive was meaningful because it led to many lives being saved.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to have a successful and enjoyable career, and I hope the same for all my friends.

