Rock Falls High School cast members, from left, Matthew Masini, Cameron Kopitas, Naomi Gallentine, Zoey Near, and Quinn Stahr rehearse a scene from "The K of D." The play is the work of Illinois playwright Laura Schellhardt, which tells the story of a young girl with the power to kill anything she kisses. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Tabor Gymnasium. Tickets are $5. (Photo by Angela Duggins)