DIXON – Police are looking for a 13-year-old Dixon girl missing since Saturday.

Police are looking for Jadin Casas, 13, of Dixon, missing since Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 and refer to social media post 11435.

Jadin Casas was last seen in the 600 block of Marclare Street, wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black glasses.

She is five-foot-7, 140 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.

