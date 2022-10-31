Snapshot look at Dixon, Rock Falls and Sterling school districts from Illinois Report Card

Here is a snapshot look at public school districts in Dixon, Rock Falls and Sterling.

All the data comes from the Illinois Report Card, which is the Illinois State Board of Education’s report released last week on a number of school performance yardsticks, including graduation rates, growth in learning and proficiency in math and English.

The report also looks at the stability of each district, including its finances, absenteeism and teacher retention.

In addition to the standard report, each section includes “Takeaways,” which are data points on each school district’s performance beyond the main categories.

Dixon Public Schools

Number of schools: 5

Graduation rate: 86%

Student mobility: 10%

Summary Designation: 3 Commendable schools (Dixon High School, Reagan Middle School, Madison School), 2 Targeted schools (Jefferson Elementary, Washington Elementary)

Growth Percentile IAR: English language arts 51%, math 50%

Fiscal year school finances: $12,000 per student

Total District Expenditures: $35,575,990

Evidence-based funding: 67%

Chronic absenteeism: 29%

Teacher retention: 86.7%

Students on Individual Education Plans: 17%

> Takeaways: 13% of eighth-graders passing Algebra I; 84% of ninth-graders on track to graduate; 55% of graduates enrolled in postsecondary education within a year. In 2018, four schools in the district received summary designations as Targeted; Reagan Middle and Madison are now listed as Commendable.

Sterling Public Schools

Number of schools: 6

Graduation rate: 88%

Student mobility: 11%

Summary Designation: 6 Commendable schools (Sterling High School, Challand Middle, Franklin Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary)

Growth Percentile IAR: English language arts 41%, math 50%

Fiscal year school finances: $12,000 per student

Total District Expenditures: $45,055,807

Evidence-based funding: 64%

Chronic absenteeism: 16%

Teacher retention: 76%

Students on Individual Education Plans: 19%

> Takeaways: 21% of eighth-graders pass Algebra I; 86% of ninth-graders on track to graduate; 55% of graduates enrolled in postsecondary education within a year. In 2018, three schools in the district received summary designations as Targeted; Challand Middle, Lincoln Elementary and Washington Elementary are now listed as Commendable.

Rock Falls High School

Number of schools: 1

Graduation rate: 96%

Student mobility: 9%

Summary Designation: 1 Commendable school

Growth Percentile IAR: Not applicable

Fiscal year school finances: $15,000 per student

Total District Expenditures: $12,660,375

Evidence-based funding: 69%

Chronic absenteeism: 11%

Teacher retention: 93%

Students on Individual Education Plans: 15%

> Takeaways: 84% of ninth graders on track to graduate, 45% of graduates enrolled in postsecondary education

Rock Falls ESD 13

Number of schools: 4

Graduation rate: Not applicable

Student mobility: 12%

Summary Designation: 3 Commendable schools (Rock Falls Middle, Dillon Elementary, Merrill Elementary)

Growth Percentile IAR: 56% English language arts, 55% math

Fiscal year school finances: $16,000 per student

Total District Expenditures: $14,572,729

Evidence-based funding: 71%

Chronic absenteeism: 28%

Teacher retention: 89%

Students on Individual Education Plans: 21%

> Takeaway: 15% eighth-grade passing Algebra I

East Coloma Nelson CESD 20

Number of schools: 1

Graduation rate: Not applicable

Student mobility: 4%

Summary Designation: 1 Commendable school

Growth Percentile IAR: 51% English language arts, 42% math

Fiscal year school finances: $15,000 per student

Total District Expenditures: $4,259,719

Evidence-based funding: 90%

Chronic absenteeism: 13%

Teacher retention: 91%

Students on Individual Education Plans: 20%

> Takeaway: Proficiency 21% English language arts, 22% math

Montmorency CCSD 145

Number of schools: 1

Graduation rate: Not applicable

Student mobility: 7%

Summary Designation: 1 Commendable school

Growth Percentile IAR: 47% English language arts, 46% math

Fiscal year school finances: $14,000 per student

Total District Expenditures: $4,258,715

Evidence-based funding: 89%

Chronic absenteeism: 25%

Teacher retention: 91%

Students on Individual Education Plans: 21%

> Takeaway: 8% eighth-grade passing Algebra I