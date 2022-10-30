Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed Oct. 14-21

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Richard M. and Shirlene F. Eatinger to Jeffrey L. and Michelle R. Phillips, 506 Birch St., Galt, $195,000.

⋅ Jeffrey L. and Michelle R. Phillips to Jacob Robert Lego, 5009 Spruce St., Galt, $148,000.

⋅ Amazing Grace of Sterling DBA Faith Christian Fellowship to Adrian Ibarra, 10118 Brian Road, Rock Falls, $210,000.

⋅ Jennifer M. Cantwell, formerly Meadows, to Armando Romero Matamoros, 1108 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $67,000.

⋅ Peter Merrill and Lynette Lund Benson to Nathan Berk, one parcel on Margaret Court, Sterling, $15,000.

⋅ Rex Lasson to Ryan R. Billings, 1014 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $94,900.

⋅ Kimberly A. Conklen to Johnathan D. Kersey and Mary McNeill, 1005 Charles St., Rock Falls, $75,500.

⋅ Kim A. Johnson to Joshua P. Oberg, 3351 Sand Road, Erie, $190,500.

⋅ Marian Betty Smith, also Bette, to Jeanie Crowe, 702 Seventh Ave., Erie, $32,599.

⋅ Marianne J. Hardt to Fred Hardt, 30390 Prairie St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Robert S. and Diana L. Vanriet to Larry A. Garlough and Lorene H. Richter, 511 E. High St., Unit A1, Morrison, $47,000.

⋅ Diane L. and Robert L. Frankfather to Fidel Aranda and Maria Carmelina Zumba, 617 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

⋅ Scott G. and R. Ranae Rickels to Joshua D. Huizenga, 1110 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $95,100.

⋅ David C. and Jessica L. Teal to Robert D. Halverson, 710 17th Ave., Fulton, $43,000.

⋅ Barbara A. Clark to Brian and Alicia McPhillips, 9890 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls, $176,000.

⋅ Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Kevin Joseph Kilker, 1412 Third Ave., Sterling, $46,000.

⋅ Jimmy Hoffman, also James, to Living Moments LLC, 602 E. Ninth St. Sterling, $100,000.

⋅ Steven L. and Kenne R. Hampton to Daniel Cox and Kyle and Brittany Shady, 705 E. Third St., Sterling, $70,000.

⋅ Jeffrey L. and Jill L. Nyenhuis to Jordan D. and Kimberly V. Teats Garrison, 613 12th St., Erie, $52,000.

⋅ A Fine Solutions to Darrin L. and Leslie L. Miller, 25460 Deer Run, Sterling (formerly House’s Truck & Auto Repair), $600,000.

⋅ Ralph D. Neiderhiser Trust, John T. Empen, trustee, to James M. and Stacey L. Collachia, 408 21st Ave., Fulton, $75,000.

⋅ Harold L. and Laura Thielman, Michelle I. Leedham, Tanya J. Dziubla and Rachel R. Gareski to Rhonda L. Houzenga, 15609 Penrose Road, Morrison, $70,000.

⋅ Daniel McKenzie to Evan T. Young, 20832 White Oaks Road, Morrison, $194,450.

⋅ Bonnie S. and Frank A. Thayer Sr. to Joshua D. Willman, 405 Ash Ave., Sterling, $150,000.

⋅ Shirley M. and Roy H. Sharp Jr. to Michael E. and Lynnsey M. Armoska, 2109 10th Ave., Sterling, $185,800.

⋅ Charles D. and Sheryl M. Blanford to Shirley and Roy H. Sharp Jr., 1401 E. 20th St., Sterling, $175,000.

⋅ Armando and Maribel Acosta to Jackson T. Williams, 311 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $38,000.

⋅ BHNB Enterprises to RKT Real Estate, 2501 Ave E, Sterling (The Boulevard Pub & Grill), $495,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Karen E. Erickson to Erich R. Warren Helle, 609 13th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Mary Jo Johnson to Kim A. Johnson, 305 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ TB Acquisitions Inc. to Whiteside County Housing Authority, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

⋅ Steven W. Woods to Steven W. Woods and Mildred Woods, 1312 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Matthew K. Cord Trust to Ashton Hutton, one parcel on Harvey Road, Albany, $500.

⋅ Schmitt Family Trust to KMD Enterprises Inc., one parcel on East 37th Street, Sterling, $79,300.

⋅ Geraldine M. Leftwich Trust, Gayle M. Newberger and William C. Leftwich II, trustees, to Diane and Gregory Saunders, 4101 19th Ave., Sterling, $209,900.

⋅ Phyllis M. Hannan Trust to Kenneth D. and Laura E. Knight, 910 E. Second St., Sterling, $140,500.

Executors deeds

⋅ Brenda Stuart Estate to Mark Swift, 15380 Waller Road, Fulton, $105,000.

⋅ Maxine J. Mount Estate to Roger E. and Darrell L. Maount and Aleatha Carter, 1015 Charles St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Gloria A. Horwedel Estate to Dana S. and Jodie L. Fellows, 610 12th Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Deeds

⋅ Donna M. Radake, Whiteside County clerk to Trust No. 2215428010, Whiteside County, trustee, 300 N. Washington St., Tampico, $0.

⋅ Whiteside County clerk and Tory, Eugene S. and Roland Grim, Julie Floray, and Chris Torronez to Trust No. 1702131009, Whiteside County, trustee, 1708 English St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Lance R. Robinson, Micro Industries and Whiteside County clerk to Trust No. 1128276002, Whiteside County, trustee, 300 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Zachary Richard Francque and Brook Payne to Chloe and Jon Buyers, 706 Forest Park Drive, Dixon, $215,000.

⋅ Noemi E. Hicks to Janet Hoyle, 824 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

⋅ James John and Kelly C. Mulqueeny to Steven M. Stockstill and Ramona Kathleen Stella-Stockstill, block 24, lot 25, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

⋅ Anibel and Bienvenida Otero to Bradley K. Brown, block 27, lot 34, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Theresa M. and Jack R. Knies Jr. to Mary and Patrizia Di Diana Stravogenis, block 10, lot 200, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

⋅ Vasyl Kharukh to Alvin Joaquin and Deliana Gonzalez, block 16, lot 93, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Nabil N. and Siham N. Nakhleh to Cynthia M. and Genenina T. Leal, block 28, lot 28, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Pamela Daws to DY Holdings LLC, 710 Jay Dee Ave., Dixon, $31,500.

⋅ Kevin Leroy Pitchford to AJ Homes LLC, 820 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $26,000.

⋅ Realtynet TIC Investments LLC to Market Street Inn LLC, 1618 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $500,000.

⋅ Fieldstone LTD to Connie and Chris Allen Spencer, one parcel in Dixon Township, $8,900.

⋅ Michael F. and Sarah Thomas to Ashley Rockstead, 1196 Rockyford Road, Amboy, $280,000.

⋅ Cynthia A. Wilson to J and D. Wilson Properties LLC, 903 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $35,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Michael A. Wilson Family Trust, Cynthia A. Wilson, trustee, to J and D Wilson Properties LLC, 903 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $35,000.

⋅ William Eric Chambers II Trust, Amanda Chamber, trustee, to Matthew L. Nelson, 623 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $86,000.

⋅ Joan C. Clark 2016 Trust, Joan C. Clark, trustee, to Giselle Pace, 522 and 524 N. Grummon St., Paw Paw, $205,000.

⋅ Mary L. Mobarak Revocable Trust, Mary L. Mobarak, trustee, to Lynn M. Borg, 1409 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $206,000.

⋅ Lavonne M. Wolf Trust, Debra Kopacz, trustee, to Leah K. Nelson, 2026 state Route 26, Dixon, $140,000.

⋅ Russell J. and Vivian Jahnke Declaration of Trust, Midland States Bank, trustee, to Ginger Martinez, one parcel in Nelson Township, $1,700.

Executors deeds

⋅ Beverly A. Amaro and Suzanne L. Troxell to Andrew James Fleetwood, 302 S. Jefferson, Ave., Amboy, $130,000.

⋅ Jeanne I. Thomas and Doris I. Pitchford to Heather Pitchford, 1904 W. Factory St., Dixon, $5,000.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Midland States Bank, Barbara M. Baker and Lee County sheriff, Mary Catherine Krahmer, co-administrator, to AJ Homes LLC, 921 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $24,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ The late David A. Greenwood by heirs to Kim and Kevin Wiegers, 103 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $95,293.

⋅ Gerald R. and Kathleen A. Dye to Jared L. Riley, one parcel on Hill Crest Drive, Byron, $9,000.

⋅ Ben Johnson to Herber Wayne and Heidi Jane Armer, 244 S. Oak St., Stillman Valley, $188,000.

⋅ David C. and Gloria L. Stickler to Devin Joseph and Roxanne Martin, 3867 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, $299,900.

⋅ Jared G. Ludwig to Paige M. Carlock, 415 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $95,000.

⋅ The late Reuben J. Bolen by heirs and Robert D. and Randall I. Bolen to Donald L. Myers, 308 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $86,000.

⋅ Marvin D. and Dianne R. Jenner to Sharon K. Watson, one parcel on South First Street, Rochelle, $26,000.

⋅ Chamberlin Family Farms LLC to Dan Luepkes, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $454,813.

⋅ Chamberlin Family Farms LLC to Thomas R. and Lori J. Brown, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $666,900.

⋅ Chamberlin Family Farms LLC to Adam and Kelly M. Herwig, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $921,500.

⋅ Sean L. Gould to Katherine R. and Christopher P. Eytalis, 850 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $212,500.

⋅ Paw Land Group LLC to Timothy Gaines, 129 N. Colfax St., Byron, $82,000.

⋅ Lawrence L. Wagner to Craig L. Hermes, 205 Main St., Leaf River, $65,000.

⋅ Peter A. and Tamara D. Knarr to Jeffrey M. Scanlan and Tabitha Gilbert, 8461 N. Pheasant Trail, Byron, $410,000.

⋅ Marvin Longenecker to Jason W. and Megan Jones, 307 N. Maple Ave., Forreston, $136,000.

⋅ Brett Wade Mackey to Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel on Young St., Polo, $4,570.

⋅ Brett Mackey to Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel in Brookville Township, $3,430.

⋅ Kenneth B. and Rachel A. Koivisto to Jonathen D. and Tatum J. Robey, 915 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $109,300.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ John W. and Lisa M. Tallman to Alexandra J. Garkey, 102 Elm St., Stillman Valley, $0.

⋅ Board of Education of Oregon Community Unit School District 220 and Oregon Community Unit School District 220 Board Of Education to MMHS LLC, 105 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $51,000.

⋅ Donald G. Carter to Susan M. Zahnow, 17634 E. state Route 38, Creston, $0.

⋅ Jason Todd and Lisa Van to Samuel Winnett, 1107 Illinois St., Davis Junction, $6,500.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Silberhorn Family Trust 99, Dale D. and Peggy J. Silberhorn, trustees, to Luann Knutson, 15650 E. Timberlane Drive, Davis Junction, $220,000.

⋅ Danny L. Heidel and Tonia L. Busser Revocable Declaration Trust, Danny L. Heidel and Tonia L. Busser, trustees, to Tonia L. Busser Irrevocable Trust, 9031 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office