Woodlawn Arts will stage adaption of ‘Magic Tree House’ book

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy presents the musical “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids” Nov. 11-13 at Centennial Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale Monday.

The production features 26 students in grades 1-5 from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Polo and Lyndon.

The play is directed by Faith Morrison, Mardi Huffstutler, Dawn Arndt and Ashley Aurand.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Centennial Auditorium.

Tickets are $8 each, plus fees, and available online at centennialauditorium.org, or at the Centennial Auditorium box office, which is open 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to performances.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is a partner agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and programs are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

The play is an adaption of the fourth book from Mary Pope Osborne fantasy adventure “Magic Tree House series. This time, Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an Caribbean island with pirates — sometime in the 18th century. The siblings meet Captain Bones, a mean old pirate who captures the two and forces them to help him find buried treasure.