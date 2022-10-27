Sauk Valley Area Chamber recognizes contributions in manufacturing, raises money for scholarships

Efforts in workforce development were celebrated while attendees raised scholarship money for students pursuing degrees in manufacturing during the fourth manufacturing dinner held at Sauk Valley Community College.

“It is an honor for the chamber to host such a great event to further serve the great manufacturers and our members of the Sauk Valley,” shared Jon Mandrell, president of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “We are committed to adding value to our membership, being a catalyst for the growth of our local businesses, and to partner in workforce development. Thank you to everyone that attended and congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners that were recognized.”

About 180 attended the dinner on Oct. 13. There were updates on programming available at Whiteside Area Career Center, Morrison Institute of Technology, Regional Office of Education 47 and Sauk Valley Community College.

This year’s event was sponsored by: The IFH Group, Sterling Federal Bank, Astec Industries, Sterling Steel Company, United Craftsmen, E.D. Etnyre, Sauk Valley Bank, Frantz Manufacturing, Timken Diamond-Drives, Menk USA, McFalls Berge & Associates, Larson Hardware, Raynor Garage Doors, Wal-Mart Supply Chain, P & P Industries, Edward Jones – Mike Loos, Hughes Resources, Mazel & Co, Metform, ROE 47, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.