Israel Grande is Sterling High School student of the month for September

Israel Grande is a 17-year-old senior at Sterling High School. He is the son of Marcos and Maria Grande. He has six siblings: Ivan Chino, David Grande, Marcos Grande, Oscar Grande, Karina Grande, and Josue Grande. He is from Sterling.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

Some of the most engaging classes have not been due to the class itself, but rather the teacher that creates an environment that draws a kid to engage. Thus, I would like to take this moment to recognize the following teachers: Wendy Schuldt, Nicole Schlemmer, Jennifer Drew, Heather Johnson, and Brendan O’ Donnell. They seem to share one objective: creating relationships with their students.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan on attending a four-year university in order to receive a bachelor’s in music education.

What are your two favorite activities?

If you knew me, you wouldn’t be surprised by the fact that I am dedicated to the fine arts. I take part in all three major music classes: orchestra, band, and choir. Music fascinates me. It takes the jumbling of words to create a choral masterpiece. It takes a large diaphragm to fill the air with notes of woodwinds and brass. It takes much articulation to orchestrate a concerto. The marvelous collection of sounds leaves me flabbergasted. Also, music seems to be an exit from the world, for when practicing music, I only have to focus on performing a piece correctly and forgetting everything going around me. Recently I have taken part within the theatre department ranging from events such as the play and the speech team.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

Making state for Group Interpretation, which is a 30-minute performance that requires the absence of props and the absence of face-to-face acting. One is constantly speaking out to audience and creating sets through the bodies of the performers. It is a team effort, for every single person is always “on stage” and has to be doing some type of action, whether passive or active, the entire time. Last year the team performed “C.O.D.A.,” where the group learned sign language and showed off their voices in order to blow away the audience.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to be more content with who I am. I want my future self to be proud of the measures he has taken to get to where he is and be proud of who he is. My last hope is for everyone to watch either “Perks of Being a Wallflower” or “Matilda the Musical.” Both contain underlying meanings of growing up and the unfairness of life.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.