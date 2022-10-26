Red Cross: 10 safety tips for kids, 2 for treaters this Halloween

Halloween is just days away. The American Red Cross has tips parents can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

For those going out

10. For costumes, use face makeup instead of masks.

9. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.

8. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

7· Use flame-resistant costumes.

6. Know routes older kids are going; accompany young children door-to-door. If driving, using extra caution for pedestrians.

5.· Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

4. Walk, don’t run. Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. Cross only at the corner.

3. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.

2. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

1. ·A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

For those staying in

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

2. Light the area well so young visitors can see.

1.· Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.