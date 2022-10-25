Morrison man shot by Illinois State Police dies

MORRISON – The 48-year-old gunman shot early Friday by Illinois State Police is dead.
Aaron M. Linke was declared brain dead Saturday, and remained on life support until Tuesday, the ISP said in a news release.
Linke, who has a history of felony weapons and drug charges in Whiteside County dating back 20 years, was shot early Friday as the Blackhawk Area Task Force was serving a search warrant at his home in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, according to the ISP and court records.
The coroner’s office would not confirm a time and date of death, referring further questions to the ISP.
According to the ISP, Linke was accused of dealing meth and possession of contraband in a penal institute. The details of the case have not been made public.
Linke was free on bond in three pending Whiteside County cases.
On Sept. 29, 2017, he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of meth.
On March 13, 2019, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and violating his bond.
On April 29, 2019, he was charged with six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth.
He was set for a status hearing in all three on Nov. 30.
Linke was arrested March 12, 20919 and was in Whiteside County jail until Feb. 25, 2021, when his bail was reduced from $250,000 to $150,000, he posted $15,000 and was released with a GPS monitor, jail records show.
According to an ISP news release:
As they entered his home Friday, officers heard gunfire, and encountered an armed Linke. An unnamed ISP officer shot him, and a further search of the home turned up a woman with a gunshot wound.
Both were taken to an unnamed hospital or hospitals for treatment.
The unnamed officer “is a four-year, highly trained SWAT member,” and officers serving the warrant were wearing cameras, the release said.
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating.
“This investigation is open and ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office,” the ISP said in an update Monday.
“To fulfill our commitment to integrity and transparency, additional information, including the video, will be made public, when possible, with the advice and concurrence of the state’s attorney.
“No additional information is available at this time,” the release said.
On May 7, 2004, Linke was sentenced in Whiteside County to eight years for dealing cocaine in 2002. Two other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In February 2009, when he gave police a Peoria address, a Whiteside County jury found him not guilty of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and battery causing great bodily harm.