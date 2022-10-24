Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed Oct. 7-14

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Lori Jean Weber to Brycen Scott Eads, 922 Ninth Ave., Fulton, $113,600.

⋅ Michael J. and Colleen M. Buckwalter to Elizabeth J. Buckwalter, 510 W. Park St., Morrison, $115,000.

⋅ Tina J. Skinner to Julie Sutton, 2202 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $89,900.

⋅ Gregory S. and Nicole C. Weets to David, Tina and Kristen M. Riddle Barsema, 19084 Waller Road, Fulton, $78,000.

⋅ Helen Mattson Estate, Harriet Bushman and Hazel Wagner to Julie Ann Sprecher, 906B Village Lane, Sterling, $140,000.

⋅ James Pack and Northern Illinois Appraisal Services to James Pack IRA, Equity Trust Co., 1802 19th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ James Pack IRA, Equity Trust Co., to Dylan J. Thayer, 1802 19th Ave., Sterling, $88,000.

⋅ Prophetstown Development to James F. and Sally M. Heffernan, one parcel on Prairie Park Drive, Prophetstown, $0.

⋅ Ryan Eissens Construction to Randi and Elizabeth Falls, 607 N. 12th Ave., Albany, $346,000.

⋅ Chad Lohberg to 1st Gateway Credit Union, 14960 Elk Road, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Larry A. and Sue A. Sumption to Broc M. Colville, one parcel on Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $45,000.

⋅ Bryan D. Loose to Darwin Olsen, 719 16th Ave., Fulton, $50,000.

⋅ Marilyn P. Lanphere Estate, Aiden Michael Douglas, Marjorie A., Michael J., and Thomas C. Lanphere, Kathy S. Schradeya and Jessie L. Moffitt to William J. Roseman, 503 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $0.

⋅ Brittany F. Slater to Julie A. Lewis, 513 W. Park St., Morrison, $0.

⋅ Richard J. Melcher to Joseph Daniel Kulea Siquig, 1011 Ave. F, Sterling, $181,000.

⋅ Mark Morgan to Brian L. and Judith M. Olson, 504 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $132,900.

⋅ Heather A. Dowd and Marion Douglas Tindal II to Mark S. and Pamela S. Vandersnick, 10203 Sommers St., Rock Falls, $224,900.

⋅ Joan C. Valente to Jessy L. Williams, 1206 Flock Ave., Rock Falls, $117,000.

⋅ Autumn Nicole Page to Michael K. Sleck, 406 E. Second Ave., Lyndon, $79,900.

⋅ Lyle E. and Debra A. Wilkins to Valerie Pell, 1202 Second Ave., Fulton, $152,000.

⋅ Daniel R. and Renay J. Byers to James R. and Donna M. Brewster, 921 15th Ave., Fulton, $110,000.

⋅ Tadd E. Tiesman and Jennifer R. Bakener to Edward and Melissa Helman, 2451 Palmer Road, Albany, $265,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Troy Insley to Joshua Dean Smith, 2606 Kauffman St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Timothy N. Jacobs to Hannah Rose LLC, three parcels in Jordan Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Valerie M. Dayton to Kaley L. Hart, 1605 W. Third St., Dixon, $40,000.

⋅ Michael and Karen Tunink to Sherry F. and Jerry W. Catt Jr., 1911 W. Leopard Drive, Dixon, $44,000.

⋅ Nicole Elizabeth Goodeill to Gail M. Warnken Irrevocable Trust, Elizabeth A. Hutchison, trustee, 1521 Eadens Place, Dixon, $189,000.

⋅ Robert Louis Enlow to Michael S. and Vicki L. Todd, 611 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $72,500.

⋅ Donna and Forest E. Wiemken to R and R Adventures LLC, 816 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

⋅ Anthony Roach and Aishah Muhammad to Nicholas E. Litts, 1006 Highland Ave., Dixon, $81,000.

⋅ Teresa D. Gardner to South Valley Properties LLC, 307 Sherman Ave., Dixon, $40,000.

⋅ Scott and Cynthia Boyer to Malcolm L. and Cynthia A. Tallungan, block 7, lot 196, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ David W. and Erica Ashley Dubose to Terrill J. Reynolds and Amy Anthony Fineout, block 11, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,000.

⋅ Sean and Melissa Graham to John P. and Ruth Ann Costello, block 29, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

⋅ Dennis and Carie M. Kraus to Bethany L. Carlson, 523 Devonshire St., Dixon, $144,900.

⋅ Jamie Hawk and Lynn Rynkewicz to Carley A. and Zachary C.D. Hagemann, 206 E. Wasson Road, Amboy, $185,500.

⋅ Ryan Dean Henkel to Dale H. and Jennifer L. Zolper, 22759 Shaw Road, Compton, $4,025.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Dale H. and Jennifer L. Zolper to Ryan Dean Henkel, 22759 Shaw Road, Compton, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Bernarda M. Santa Ana Trust, Bernarda M. Santa Ana, trustee, to Sarah L. and Peter M. Aarestad, block 15, lot 81, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublet, $35,000.

Deed

⋅ Circle G Farms and Feedlots Inc. to Chad Edward Groenhagen, one parcel in Reynolds Township, $1,110,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Charlene K. Beaman to Bryan A. and Victoria L. Holder, 4006 S. Lowell Park Road, Oregon, $180,000.

⋅ Larry David Stiles to Tommy Ray Romando, 4262 W. state Route 64, Mt. Morris, $190,000.

⋅ Gustave K. Lamesch III to John R. Carroll, 206 S. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $22,500.

⋅ Jay B. Holley to Kenneth E. Aurand, 303 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $129,500.

⋅ Nickalas Harrison and Fatima O. Gonzalez Loeza to William Joseph and Kristen Joy Grimes, 305 W. Main St., Davis Junction, $142,500.

⋅ John C. Skinn to Catherine L. Overstreet, 387 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $260,000.

⋅ Gale B. and Lisa R. Coleman to June V. and Steven M. Enders, 230 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $204,000.

⋅ Robert E. and Judith Bell to Michael and Christine Peters, 7917 W. Bordeaux Drive, Dixon, $285,000.

⋅ Timothy C. and Lindsey Bejster to Justin Richard Lee, 622 Cranbrook Lane, Mt. Morris, $209,000.

⋅ McCanse Lawrence Partners LLC to Hope Garrett, 500 Lillemor Lane, Oregon, $90,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Sharon A. Harrison Living Trust 20101, Mindy L. Tucker, trustee, to Nickalas Harrison and Fatima O. Gonzalez Loeza, 8248 N. Meadowlark Lane, Davis Junction, $154,000.

⋅ Sharon A. Harrison Living Trust 20101, Mindy L. Tuckertrustee, to James V. Harrison Trust, Nickalas Harrison, trustee, 8246 N. Meadowlark Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ Jonathan J. and Holly A. Bargren Living Trust 2018, Jonathan J. and Holly A. Bargren, trustees, to Houser Properties LLC, 715 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $260,000.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Ogle County sheriff and Larry L. Ballwahn to Hub Shuttle Inc., 1003 Lakeview Drive, Rochelle, $77,721.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office