Illinois Report Card due out Thursday: All eyes on school scores since full return to classrooms

The Illinois State Board of Education will release its 2022 Illinois Report Card data Thursday morning.
The information, compiled from data reported by the state’s public schools, gives a snapshot of student performance by school and district at the end of the 2021-22 school year – the first since the full return to classrooms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We eagerly await that,” Dixon Public Schools Superintendent Margo Empen said during the district’s board of education meeting Wednesday. “I know how hard our teachers have worked. We will celebrate our successes and look at where we will continue to improve.”
Empen provided board members with an explainer of the accountability system ISBE uses in categorizing schools and districts in the report card.
Empen said they are “the indicators the state uses to say: ‘Are you a Targeted school? Are you a Commendable school? Are you an Exemplary school?’”
Exemplary schools have an overall performance that puts them in the top 10% of all schools. High schools in that category must have a graduation rate greater than 67%. Commendable schools are all others, provided they have no underperforming group of students.
A Targeted designation means that the school has an underperforming group of students. These can be demographic groups, such as American Indian, Asian, Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander, multiracial or White, or they can be groups in special programs, such as children with disabilities, economically disadvantaged, English learners or former English learners.
Targeted districts will receive a federal grant and participate in a school improvement process that begins with conducting a needs assessment. The district will create a four-year cycle of school improvement plan for any designated student group the report deems is performing at or below the level of “all students” in the lowest performing 5% of schools in the state.
The lowest-performing schools may be designated for a Comprehensive review, which means a needs assessment and four-year improvement plan across the board.
Empen said schools were provided a last-minute opportunity to review and submit corrections to any of the data points.
“Right now, districts are doing cleanups to make sure the data is appropriate,” Empen said, “adding narratives to the report card that reflect what the schools are doing currently.”
For elementary and middle schools, the main academic indicators – those given the most weight – are growth in English language arts and math; proficiency in English language arts, math and science, and progress to proficiency for English learners.
Factors given less weight but that still contribute to school quality are absenteeism, the percentage of students who participate in a climate survey, student participation in literacy enrichment activities and student participation in the fine arts.
The major academic indicators for high schools are similar, such as proficiency in English language arts, math and science. But they also include graduation rates and progress to proficiency for English learners. High school quality issues are absenteeism, climate survey participation, ninth graders on track to graduate, college and career readiness, and the fine arts.
ISBE said in a news release that it amended the accountability system to account for the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on school performance metrics. Thus, it cautions comparing any individual school’s designation in the upcoming 2022 report – whether it be Exemplary, Commendable or Targeted – to that school’s results the last time the federally mandated system was used in 2019. ISBE says they are essentially two different accountability systems.
The Illinois Report Card data is expected to reveal, in part, how schools and students performed after the 2019 lockdown while employing the strategies and resources developed by the P-20 Council, which produced the Learning Renewal Resource Guide in March 2021.
The P-20 Council adopted a “Road to Renewal” anticipating such challenges as learning lag stemming from reliance on remote learning, the difficulty of reintroducing students to classroom settings, the effective application of federal recovery funds, teacher retention and the need for schools to provide wellness and emotional support.
That report, for instance, identified institutions that were ahead of the curve in implementing innovative practices.
One such initiative identified by P-20 was the targeted student retention strategies developed by Sauk Valley Community College.
SVCC developed a means of identifying summer dropout risks and targeted them for retention efforts. The school called de-matriculated students to motivate them to re-register. It also bolstered information technology and guaranteed students laptop access.
Other such programs held up as models to emulate or implement were the KIDS for Kindergarten Readiness program in DeKalb County, the Kuumba Lynx Arts Partnership at Uplift Community High School in Cook County, the student financial assistance program at Eastern Illinois University, the school-wide dual credit program in place at Vienna High School and the telemental health partnership at Lincoln Land Community College.
A new element to the Report Card will be the Equity Journey Continuum, an informational tool that uses existing data points. It will allow districts to track their progress in identifying and closing gaps in student opportunity and student support so they can broaden student achievement.