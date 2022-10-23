Sterling Public Schools makes staff, supplemental appointments

Sterling Public Schools approved three requests under family and medical leave and a full slate of supplemental appointments, mostly for coaches and advisors, during its September board of education meeting.

Family and medical leave requests were granted for Assistant Superintendent Sara Dail, Franklin kindergarten teacher Stephanie DeVries and Jefferson aide Michelle Spencer.

The retirement of Jefferson first-grade teacher Lisa Lobdell effective at the end of the previous school year was approved.

Appointed special education aides were Leah Clardie at Washington, Serena Criss at Lincoln, Mally Haak at the high school, Lilli Manon and Tara Stephenson at Franklin, and Catlin Williams at Jefferson.

Custodian appointments on the second shift were made to Andrew Magana at the high school, Richard Andrews at Washington and Jefferson and Martin Sandoval-Vega at Washington.

Resigning at Franklin were special education aide Brianna Tarbill and Pre-K aide Penny Redell.

Cindy Bauer, special education aide at Lincoln, submitted her retirement for the end of the 2023-24 school year.

High school custodian Floyd Dunn was terminated. Challand volleyball coach Baylei Ferris resigned.

Supplemental appointments, by school:

Washington. Angie Alexander, morning monitor; Ramses Arreola, morning monitor; Melissa Barajas, morning monitor; Amanda Beadles, morning monitor; Jeff Brown, morning monitor; Leah Clardie, lunch-recess supervisor; Peggy Craft, lunch-recess supervisor; Frank Delgado, morning monitor; Tori Duffin, morning monitor; Brooke Gisi, morning monitor; Diane Gould, morning monitor; Julie Guerrero, morning monitor; Anna Hendrix, noon monitor; Martha Henry, morning monitor; Kari McCullough, lunch-recess supervisor; Anna Musselman, morning monitor; Traci Nettleton, morning monitor; Margaret Nickrent, morning monitor; Kaitlin Reese, morning monitor; Rebecca Ryan, morning monitor; Krissy Schneider, morning monitor and noon monitor; Michelle Weisenberger, morning monitor;

Jefferson. Michelle Brown, first-year mentor and morning monitor; Olivia Cain, morning monitor; Jody DeSchepper, lunch-recess supervisor; Molly Dvorak, morning monitor; Briana Emini, morning monitor; Irais Garnica, lunch-recess supervisor; Chloe Gladhill, lunch-recess supervisor; Stacey Harrington, morning monitor; Melissa Heaton, morning monitor; Alisha Hollowell, morning monitor; Gina Jacobs, morning monitor; Abby Jones, first-year mentor; Stacey Kested, morning monitor; Beth Kukowski, morning monitor; Katrina Miles, noon monitor; Leanne Miller, lunch-recess supervisor; Petra Paufve, morning monitor; Maria Reyes, lunch-recess supervisor; Reganne Springman, lunch-recess supervisor;

Franklin. Angel Barker, morning monitor; Susan Bartel, morning monitor; Jaimie Blakeslee, morning monitor; Julie Bridges, morning monitor; Jason Brown, noon monitor; Beth Dir, lunch-recess supervisor; Jaime Greenfield, second-year mentor; Kandi Koett, morning monitor; Melissa Kyarsgaard; Brian Lobdell, morning monitor; Amanda Mohr, lunch-recess supervisor; Cheryl Rowzee, morning monitor; Susan Seggebruch, morning monitor; Jesse Tackett, lunch-recess supervisor, Jeri Taggs, lunch-recess supervisor; Kara Wade, morning monitor; Katie Wilcox, lunch-recess supervisor; Tiffany Williams, morning monitor;

Lincoln. Kendra Delgado, lunch-recess supervisor; Haven Heller, morning monitor; Abby Jones, first-year mentor; Anne Khan, lunch-recess supervisor; Jen LaReau, noon monitor; Mar’Kelly McCoy Martinez, lunch-recess supervisor; Shelby Melton, second-year mentor and noon monitor; Carly Rodriguez, noon monitor; Heather Wright, morning monitor and first-year mentor;

Challand. Cliff Bardell, morning monitor and girls basketball; Erin Bowling, noon monitor; Asa Church, music VI 5-8 orchestra, Rachel Driver, cheer coach; Kevin Dunne, first-year mentor; Jennifer Farris, volleyball; Stephanie Gibson, lunch-recess supervisor; Dana Goff, second-year mentor; Elisa Hippen, second-year mentor; Scott James, noon monitor, girls basketball, second-year mentor; Julie LeFevre, noon monitor; Emily Menke, noon monitor; Darwin Nettleton, boys basketball; Eric Oberg, music I and III, 5-8 band; Kevin O’Keefe, music I and III 5-8 band; Melissa Olalde, volleyball; Chris Palmer, noon monitor and morning monitor; Justin Pratt, after school monitor and boys basketball; Nicole Prusator, bus monitor; Julie Schroeder Ranz, morning monitor; James Shamp, morning monitor; Rashel Robinson, volleyball; Stacey Sechrest, lunch-recess supervisor; Clara Thorpe, noon monitor; James Shamp, cross country;

High school. Noel Aponte, assistant baseball; Kel Bond, boys track; Hannah Carbaugh, seventh-hour overload; Caitlyn Clark, seventh-hour overload; Jenn Drew, seventh-hour overload; Tori Duffin, contest speech; Dale Dykeman, seventh-hour overload; Jason Fargher, girls assistant track; Hailey Farringer, seventh-hour overload; Jeff Gale, seventh-hour overload; Tyler Gaumer, girls track; Mary George, seventh-hour overload; A.J. Glassburn, freshman boys basketball; Mike Gottemoller, chess club assistant, varsity boys tennis, seventh-hour overload; Megan Grady, girls assistant track; Ryan Grutzmacher, seventh-hour overload; Michael Hart, assistant baseball; Greg Hendrix, girls assistant track; Christine Herron, seventh-hour overload; Mark Jackson, boys assistant track; Taylor Jackson, seventh-hour overload; Anita Johnson, seventh-hour overload; Jordan Johnson, seventh-hour overload; Tim Kelleher, second-year mentor; Isaac Kinnicutt, weight-room supervisor for winter, spring and summer and seventh-hour overload; Rebecca Koerner, seventh-hour overload; Sara McCue, seventh-hour overload; Darwin Nettleton, baseball; Eric Oberg, music II 9-12 orchestra; Brendon O’Donnell, music V and VII 9-12 band director, marching band, pep band and scholastic bowl; Mackenzie O’Donnell, seventh-hour overload; Chris Palmer, girls assistant track; Dan Paufve, sophomore girls basketball; Sarah Peltier, seventh-hour overload; Matt Payton, seventh-hour overload; Raul Sanchez, girls soccer; Gabriella Schilling, girls freshman basketball; Julie Schroeder Ranz, morning monitor; Alexis Rivera, robotics; Jessica Smith, seventh-hour overload; Joie Roddy, seventh-hour overload; Stuart Roddy, bus monitor and seventh-hour overload; Alexis Ruiz, seventh-hour overload; Jamie Ruiz, seventh-hour overload and boys swim assistant; Kyle Ruiz, boys swim; Nicole Schlemmer, second-year mentor and seventh-hour overload; Sterling Thornton, seventh-period overload; Jennifer Thueson, seventh-period overload; Geoff Wing, girls assistant basketball; Dan Young, seventh-period overload.

Volunteers are Reid Blackburn, high school boys basketball; Eric Davila, Challand co-ed soccer; Brian Eade, Franklin lunch helper; Janet Full, Jefferson lunch helper; Sean Gingrich, high school boys basketball; Kassidy Kenney, high school poms; Ben Rodriguez, high school football; Jazlyn Moreno, high school poms; John Ybarra, high school football; Andy Wu, high school robotics.

Interpreter is Svitlana Wilson at Jefferson.