Dixon Public Schools hire two paraprofessionals, batch of coaches

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools’ board of education approved the hiring of two paraprofessionals and several other positions during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Kim Tressel was hired as a 35-hour title I paraprofessional at Madison Elementary and Anita Gilliland was hired as a 35-hour paraprofessional for Dixon High School’s alternative program.

Other positions were Darryl Siems as a part-time custodian at the high school, Gina Brown as a crossing guard at Reagan Middle School and Mary Schmall as a lunchroom attendant at Madison.

There were also slates of coaches and advisers for the high school and for the middle school.

At the high school, LaQuan Pittman and Jahrod Bell were named boys basketball assistants. Oscar Van Sickle and Derian Duncan split the stipend as boys basketball assistants. Maggie Curry, Aaron Book and Catie Cox were named girls basketball assistants while Becca Hendley will be a volunteer assistant. Larry LaCoursiere will coach girls bowling, Gary Seibel will be an assistant for wrestling and Karen Kaufman will be the adviser for the fall play.

At the middle school, Pittman and Seth Nicklaus will be boys basketball coaches while Bell, Jamie Brigl, Van Sickle and Duncan will split stipends as boys basketball coaches. Rick Shroyer, Teresa Tucker, Doug Hicks and Katie Provo will coach girls basketball while Josi Foster will be a volunteer assistant. Jason Weidman will coach wrestling. Sarah Wilson will coach cheerleading and Stephanie Jones will be a volunteer cheer coach.

Mandy Dallas resigned as sixth-grade volleyball coach.