Dixon man accused of sex assaults after child watched ‘good touch/bad touch’ video, investigators say

DIXON – A 60-year-old Dixon man accused of sexually assaulting three children younger than 13 was arrested after one of them watched a “good touch/bad touch” video and told a parent, court records show.
Juan L. Lugo Jr. is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is punishable by six to 60 years in prison, of which at least 85% must be served, and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, which carries three to seven years.
Lugo is accused of having oral sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl in the spring and inappropriately touching a boy once and a girl twice on Jan. 1. Both are younger than 10.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the parents learned of accusations of inappropriate touching from the child who watched the video, and they reported the incident to Dixon police. Further investigation led to discovery of the other two children.
All three underwent forensic interviews.
Lugo, who admitted to tickling and playing “monster” with them but denied any assaults, was arrested Oct. 7 and was in the Lee County jail on $50,000 bond as of Thursday.
He has a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
On Jan 18, 2018, Lugo was sentenced in Lee County to a year and a half of conditional discharge for battery, court records show.
He has felony convictions dating back to 1994 in Whiteside County, where most recently he was sentenced Nov. 28, 2006, to 10 years in prison for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and intimidation, and on May 21, 2013, to three years for arson.