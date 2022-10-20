Quilts, live music and Halloween on the Prairie highlight Sauk Valley events calendar

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.

This Week

Live musical performances:

— A concert including organ-piano duets, a piano duet, piano solos by Sun-ah Kang, choir ensemble and women’s trio will be 4 p.m. Oct. 23, Morrison United Methodist Church, 200 W Lincoln Way, Morrison.

— Todd Lorenz, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

— Sugarpill, Half Catholic, McCrae and The Scummies, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.

— Detroit Rock City Kiss Tribute Show, Oct. 22, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Other goings-on

Handmade treasures. Fall Bazaar, Harmon United Methodist Church, 202 N. Grove St., Harmon, will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free coffee and rolls, bake sale, raffle for queen-sized quilt, other handmade quilts and throws, a white elephant sale and door prizes.

Autumn showpiece. A vendor and craft show will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Classroom Bar and Lounge and Parties on Pope, 207 Pope Street, Nelson.

Costume parade. Halloween on the Prairie will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Byron Forest Preserve, 7993 N. River Road, Byron. The Byron Park District event includes hayrack rides, crafts, owl and hawk demonstrations by the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab group, a bounce house, apple sling shots and the costume parade at 1 p.m. Participants can enjoy a free lunch of hot dog and chips.

Tasty recipes. Lynn Kauffman of Lynnie’s Kitchen will demonstrate making sweet potato casserole and other holiday side dishes 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. $5.

Upcoming

Music

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa

Dvorak’s Brilliance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

Holidays with the Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School

Musical Friendships, 2 p.m., Jan. 15, Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton

Stories in Music, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Morrison High School Auditorium, Morrison

The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School

Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton

Dixon Municipal Band

Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon

2023 season premier, 7 p.m. March 4, Dixon Theatre

Eclipse Square, Prophetstown

Unannounced, 5 p.m., Oct. 28

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.

Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3 suggested donation.

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Grace Fellowship Church, 2128 Route 38, Ashton

The Assemblymen, 6 p.m. Oct. 30

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon

Legends of Las Vegas by Jerry Armstrong, 1 p.m. Nov. 16

Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, Nov. 2

Baroque Chamber Music, 3 p.m. Nov. 20

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11

Rendezvous Arts: Matt Ulery and Matt Shevitz Quartet and Anne Hanley, Dec. 14

Rendezvous Arts: Kontras Quartet, Jan. 11

Rendezvous Arts: Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic and Jen McNulty, Feb. 1

12 Angry Jurors, tba

The Laramie Project, March 2023

Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, March 23

Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, April 19

The Revolutionists, May 2023

Pride and Prejudice, July 2023

She Kills Monsters, Aug. 2023

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Oct. 29

The Blooze Brothers, Nov. 5

Boy Band Night, Nov. 12

Britbeat Beatles Tribute, Nov. 19

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Rock River Jazz Band, May 7

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14

The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19

Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Rod Stewart Tribute, Oct. 18

Mirror of Mathis, Oct. 19-20

Down to the Funny Bones, Nov. 2-3

Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute, Nov. 9-10

Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17

Polo Community Theater

A Candle in the Window, 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m. Jan. 21, Maxson Restaurant, Oregon

Junie B. Jones The Musical, Feb. 24-26, March 3-4

Hyronomous A. Frog, May 5-7, 12-13.

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Shining Stars Musical Revue, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling, Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley

Schoolhouse Rock! Live Jr., 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14, 2 p.m. Jan. 15, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School

Sterling High School

You Can’t Take It With You, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling

Dixon High School

Fairy Tale Courtroom, 7 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon

Rock Falls High School

The K of D, 7 p.m. Nov. 3-5, Tabor Gymnasium, Rock Falls

Bambi: A Life in the Forest, Dec. 18

Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29

Morrison Music Theatre Association, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St., Morrison

It’s a Wonderful Life, Dec. 2-3

Performing Arts Guild, Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 414 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris.

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 4-6, Nov. 11-13.

Festival 56

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Grace Theater, 316 Main St., Princeton

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

Farms and Barns exhibit, runs through Oct. 22.

Graydon Cafarella Celebration runs through Oct. 22.

Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls

Juried Art Show, through Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Lecture series

Tom Wadsworth, 6:30 p.m., Men’s Club Room, Loveland Community House and Museum, Dixon

Why They Didn’t “Preach Sermons” in Church, Oct. 25

Worship Wars: The Biblical Role of Music, Nov. 1

How the Church Later Developed Worship Services, Nov. 8

The Biblical Purpose of Going to Church, Nov. 15

Whiteside Forum, Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Ethics and Current Ideological Movements by Stephen Hicks, 2 p.m., Oct. 30

Markets

Winter Farmers Market, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. 815-284-2741 for information about booth rental.

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road.

Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.

BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Havencrest Castle, Savanna. Tours of first and second floors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, Oct. 29-30. $25.

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open Nov. 6 in honor of Veterans Day or by appointment.

Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.

Special interest

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Trivia, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3; American Classic Tours, 10 a.m. Nov. 9

Sauk Valley Community Church Community Praise Night, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School.

Fitness on the Rock, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Saturdays, through October, RB&W Park, Rock Falls.

Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon. Kelly Flanagans’ The Unhiding of Elijah Campbell, 11 a.m. Oct. 22.

Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Roleplaying Game Club-Dungeons and Dragons, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and third Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Roleplaying Game Club-Call of Cthulhu, 3:30 p.m. third Tuesday. Very Terrifying Storytime, 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Stories After Dark, 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Nanowrimo prep, Oct. 22. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday; Local author fair, 10 a.m. Nov. 5.

Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 6. Baby-toddler storytime, ages 18 months-3, 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday starting Sept. 15, K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15. Halloween, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. DINO-vember, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Holiday Fun, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. Oct. 21, Oct. 27.

Historical societies

Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon.

Tiffany sword by Richard Bunton of Oregon, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24

Information on events and attractions for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar should be submitted to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.