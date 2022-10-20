‘No snow days.’ Rock Falls High School looks to enact online learning plan

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School Superintendent Ron McCord provided board of education members on Wednesday with a rough draft of a plan so the district can provide “synchronous learning online” anytime classes can’t convene, including bad weather.

“No snow days?” asked board member Janice McKanna.

“No snow days,” McCord replied.

McCord explained that presently the school administration has a remote learning plan in place that it formulated under authorization from Gov. JB Pritzker’s emergency proclamation going back to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCord said the district needs to prepare to have a plan in place should that emergency authorization end.

Such a plan, however, requires the same level of public transparency as an annual budget, he added.

McCord said he will publish material for a public hearing on the plan — likely on Nov. 16 just before the regular scheduled board meeting. A final version of the plan will be available for public inspection and the hearing will allow for public comment.

“You have to inform the parents, you have to inform the association,” said McCord said, indicating the teacher’s union in the latter reference. “Whereas with a remote learning plan, I could change it. So this is a lot more official.”

Carolyn Sutton, president of the Rock Falls High School Education Association, said there’s been communication with the administration on the plan.

“For the most part, we’re in favor of it,” she said. “Honestly, we all have experience with this now.”

But Sutton added that remote learning isn’t anyone’s first choice, but having class through remote access is better than canceling school.

Sutton said she has been in discussion with those in her unit providing special education to make sure the plan meets the needs of those students and aides.

Board member sworn in

Heather Waninger was sworn in Wednesday as a new member of the Rock Falls High School board of education. She replaces Roger Carlson.

Waninger is a Pathways navigator for Regional Office of Education 47 for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties.