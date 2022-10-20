Amboy trucker guilty in fatal Wisconsin crash

AMBOY — An Amboy semi driver who hit and killed a tow truck driver two and a half years ago in Racine, Wisconsin, will be sentenced Jan. 13 after pleading guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
Jeremy John Phelps, 40, changed his plea on Oct. 10, the day before his trial was to begin in Racine County Circuit Court.
As a result, a more severe charge of hit and run was dismissed, and the District Attorney’s Office will recommend a sentence of up to two years in prison.
Negligent homicide is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $25,000 fine, or both.
Phelps’ semi had worn tire threads and a brake problem that made it unsafe to drive, investigators said.
The hit-and-run was punishable by a fine of up $100,000, or up to 25 years, or both.
According to Wisconsin court records and media reports, Ramon Echeverria was part of a freeway safety tow truck team that patrolled Interstate 94, to remove disabled vehicles and clear debris from the roadway.
He parked in the far right lane, warning lights on, on May 29, 2020, to remove what turned out to be a turtle carcass; he was struck as he was throwing it off the road.
Phelps initially denied he hit Echeverria, thinking the semi he was following actually was involved. Nonetheless, he stopped and spoke to a witness, who called 911. Phelps drove away.
The tow truck had a dash cam, however, that showed Echeverria on the shoulder when the first semi passed, turning to look at the second semi, clearly still alive at the time, according to published reports.