5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Scarecrows and other haunts

It’s not yet Halloween, but there are ghouls and goblins about, for sure. Lots of opportunities to dust off a favorite costume and sharpen those pumpkin-carving tools. Dixon’s downtown is now home to scarecrows, First Student will host an inaugural charity carnival and the Dillon Home again has once again called on ghostly engineers to stoke the train engine. Looking for something different in this week’s edition of 5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley? There will be a fundraising casino night in Morrison and a historical presentation on the Civil War story of the Tiffany sword.
1 Black birds begone! Discover Dixon’s tribute to the sentinels of the corn field — its Scarecrow Festival — will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Activities take place over a six-block section of Dixon’s downtown, all centered on Heritage Crossing. Returning activities are the scarecrow decorating contest and the pumpkin derby. United Way is conducting the doughnut-eating competition with same-day registration. Additionally, there will be crafts and food vendors, a petting zoo, line-dancing lessons, and street performers.
2 Board the haunted bus. The inaugural First Student Fall Charity Carnival, will be noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 1902 First Ave., Rock Falls. In addition to the haunted school bus, there will be food trucks, a costume contest, carnival games, and a raffle to support VFW.
3 Walk a spooky path. The Haunted Trail Walk returns 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday to Dillon Home Museum, 1005 East Third Street, Sterling. Bring a flashlight and watch as a “skeleton crew” brings the train engine to life. There are decorations and photo opportunities with the ghoulish inhabitants. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The first 500 children will receive a goodie bag.
4 Bet on red. Casino Night fundraiser for the Morrison Schools Foundation will be 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Blue Building, Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison. There will be mock casino games of bingo, blackjack, Texas hold ‘em, and plinko and a live auction to conclude festivities. Register early for $20 or $25 at the door. Money raised goes to grants to address teacher or classroom needs.
5 Tiffany tribute. Richard Bunton of Oregon will present a free program 7 p.m. Monday at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. Bunton, a retired vocational instructor and Civil War researcher, is the great-great-grandson of O. J. Downing. Downing was a Union soldier who was the recipient of the Tiffany sword. The program will discuss the bravery of the Second New York Cavalry and the circumstances of the award.
