Women’s Imaging Center focus of KSB’s 125th celebration

DIXON – The Women’s Imaging Center was the focal point for KSB Hospital as it celebrated its 125th anniversary with a ceremony on Saturday.

The imaging center provides female patients a single location near dedicated parking and easy entry point. The center’s imaging makes use of the latest technology.

“Several women who were in attendance and who have already used the new facility for mammography exams were very complimentary about its ease of access and improved privacy,” said Cindi Hackbarth of the medical imaging department. Hackbarth helped guide visitors in a tour of the new facility.

Visitors to KSB also were shown the facility’s wound care center and its infusion center. The tours focused on services in the annex building on the southeast corner of the campus.

KSB RN Adrienne Page performs a check on a hyperbaric chamber, an oxygen therapy machine that is used to treat severe wounds. The wound center was one of the areas of the annex that were part of tours on the occasion of KSB's 125th anniversary.

Dixon City Council member Mary Oros presented KSB with a proclamation in observance of the milestone.

“KSB is a key component of life in Dixon and a valued partner in many ways. Most obvious is KSB’s role as the premier full-service provider of healthcare services in the county,” Oros said in a news release.

In accepting a plaque commemorating the occasion, KSB CEO Dave Schreiner said community partners are essential part of KSB’s longevity.

“Our effectiveness as a healthcare provider is possible only through the collaboration that we enjoy from agencies in the community such as the YMCA, Sinnissippi Centers, and the city of Dixon,” he said.

KSB Hospital opened in 1897 after a group of dedicated residents raised the money for an eight-bed hospital on land donated by Judge Solomon Bethea in memory of his wife, Katherine.