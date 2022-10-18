Rock Falls High School will approve board appointment

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School will approve the appointment of a new board of education member Wednesday during its regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Room 137.

The other action item on the agenda is a retirement request from library director and media specialist Kristine Schauff that would go into effect at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Presentations will be by Chris Wolter on technology and Angela Duggins on the school’s drama productions. The autumn production is “The K of D,” which will be 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6, at Tabor Gymnasium.

A school improvement day is planned for Monday, Oct. 31. Dismissal will be at 11:30 a.m.

Pathway endorsements

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the school released the names of the four Class of 2022 graduates who received Pathway diploma endorsements in the field of education.

They were Ellie Wasson, Breanna Morgan, Allie Royer, and Hailey Vos.

Music activities

The music department is in the midst of a fundraiser through www.centuryresources.com to raise $3,000 to pay for a new wrap on the band trailer and stoles and robes for the choir. The Group ID is 49321, which is used to purchase home and garden items, food and candy, kitchen items and books.

On Sunday, the Marching Rockets were first in drum majors and third overall at the Sandwich Music Fest.

The school band competed Oct. 9 at the Marengo Settlers Days and won two awards in the parade competition. The band took first for best drum majors and was second overall.

The band was fourth in Class 2A during the Lake Park High School Lancer Joust in September.

New club

Art instructor Mark Johnson is starting a chess club, which meets Thursday in the library. The club’s involvement in interscholastic competitions depends on level of participation during this school year.