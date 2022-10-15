Mental health report submitted in hearing of Oregon woman accused of strangling son

Sarah Safranek, 35, of Oregon, appears via Zoom Wednesday in Ogle County court. Safanek, 35, is being held on $2 million bond in the death of her 7-year-old son,Nathaniel Burton, who died Feb. 17, 2021. Her fitness to stand trial for first-degree murder is being assessed; a status hearing on her evaluation, submitted Wednesday, will be held Oct. 26, Judge John Redington ruled. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)