Penguin Project rehearses for ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’

Final rehearsals were held Thursday night for the Penguin Project’s next show: “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley provides those ages 10-23 with special needs the chance to participate in the performing arts. Cast members held dress rehearsals this week.

Productions are done in partnership with Woodlawn Arts Academy and regional Kiwanis clubs.

Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave., in Sterling. Tickets start at $10.

Cast members audition, rehearse, and perform live before an audience. Cast members are joined on stage by peer mentors who will work alongside them during the process.