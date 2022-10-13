Oregon man sentenced for possession of child pornography

OREGON – An Oregon man must register as a sex offender for life after being convicted Wednesday of four counts of possession of child pornography.
Charles M. Christensen, who turns 44 on Saturday, also was sentenced in Ogle County Court to four years’ probation after pleading guilty to four counts of possession of pornographic images or videos on his cellphone that depicted children younger than 13 involved in sex acts.
Christensen was charged Dec. 3 with seven counts; three were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.