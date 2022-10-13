Dixon, Rock Falls, Amboy and Forreston students earn Pathways certifications

SPRINGFIELD — Ten students from four Sauk Valley area high schools were among the 596 Class of 2022 graduates who earned College and Career Pathways endorsements on their diplomas.
Rock Falls High School led the way with four endorsements. Amboy High School had three, Dixon High School had two, and Forreston High School had one.
The Illinois State Board of Education made the announcement on Thursday. This is the second year certifications were issued. Sixteen school districts across the state participated in the program.
[ State superintendent gives keynote address at SVCC symposium for high schoolers aspiring to be teachers through Pathways ]
The Pathways certification lets colleges, universities and future employers know that the graduate has specialized in one of seven fields.
In most cases, students devote the second semester of their senior year to an individualized career exploration plan that includes a hands-on workplace experience akin to an internship.
But the program starts earlier for high school students. In all, there must be two years worth of qualifying coursework and six hours of early college credit.
According to the news release, all the area endorsements were for aspiring teachers. Across the state, there were 224 in the education training track.
There were 128 endorsements in finance and business services, 30 in manufacturing, engineering, technology and trades, 14 in information technology and two in agriculture, food and natural resources.
“In Illinois, our young people have the opportunity to begin pursuing their passions early by taking courses that hone real-life skills in a field of their choosing,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a news release. “By earning these endorsements, our future teachers, small business owners, and construction workers will be well equipped to join the most talented workforce in America after graduation.”
Carmen I. Ayala, the state superintendent of education, said she applauded school districts that offered this opportunity and hopes more districts participate in the future.
“I am excited to see the growth of this program,” Ayala said. “The College and Career Pathway endorsement represents what a well-rounded, hands-on high school experience looks like that prepares young adults for their next step after school.”
Ayala had promoted the Pathways program in the Sauk Valley earlier this year. She gave the keynote address for the inaugural Pathways Career Symposium held by the Regional Office of Education 47 on April 29 at Sauk Valley Community College. Some 80 students from 11 area high schools who were considering the education track attended that symposium.
The regional office will hold its second Pathways related event on Friday, in fact.
Pathways Playground will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SVCC. It will serve as a career exploration day for more than 1,100 eighth-grade students. Area businesses and professionals are participating.
The Pathways program was established when state lawmakers passed the Postsecondary and Workforce Readiness Act in 2015.