CGH conducts Junior Healthcare University for 35 junior high school students

STERLING — CGH Medical Center invited 35 area junior high students to participate in Junior Healthcare University on Monday — giving those young people a hands-on look at health care as they consider their career options.

During the single day “backstage pass” into the workings of the hospital, students toured several departments, a news release from CGH said.

In the laboratory, students listened as professionals explained how they perform scientific tests to determine the source of an illness. In radiology, they saw equipment that is used to identify fractured bones, such as with X-rays and ultrasound machines.

The operating room staff demonstrated how to intubate patients and keep them safe during a surgery.

An unidentified junior high student participates in Junior Healthcare University at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. The event was designed to provide workplace exposure for those interested in healthcare careers. (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center)

Shawn Hanlon, an orthopedic surgeon, described his role. An anesthesiologist then allowed the students to handle some of their tools.

The obstetrics ward demonstrated the use of ultrasound in determining the health of a pregnancy.

“The kids who gave up their day off to explore the hospital were very respectful, interested, and courageous,” said Jennifer Grobe, the nursing program director who coordinated the event.

Based on the curiosity and interest shown by the students, Grobe said she hopes to hold the event again in the spring.

The students were allowed to experiment using devices and tools that assist in patients undergoing physical therapy. The practices of suctioning, the use of tracheostomy tubes and ventilators were discussed in respiratory therapy.

Even during their lunch break, the instruction continued. A staff dietitian spoke about the duties of kitchen staff. The hospital’s cafe serves 900 people a day.