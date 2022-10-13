A lot bubbling up in Sauk Valley, from simmering pots of chili to a family songfest

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.
This Week
Live musical performances:
— Assemblymen, 6 p.m., Sunday, East Grove Union Church, 449 Reuter Road, Amboy.
Other goings-on
Family singfest. Polo Area Community Theatre will have Duet and Trio, two free musical revue concerts, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Polo Town Hall.
It’s a simmering! Chili Fest presented by the Byron Chamber of Commerce will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration begins at Uptown Lanes-Back Alley Bar and Grill, 106 W. Second St. Oct. 15. General admission is $5 and allows participipants to sample chili from all competitors.
Back to Back. Back to School, Back to Church, Back to Life Bash will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Turning Point CITI Church, 944 Stony Point Road, Dixon. Food trucks, bounce houses, obstacle course, ax throwing bungee run, hay rack rides and prizes.
Bargain hunting. Restaurants, shops and museums of Bishop Hill will have a Bountiful Bargain Harvest Weekend, starting Friday. The Bishop Hill State Museum will have a paint brush toss while the Vasa National Archive will have a craft station. There will be a gift basket drawing 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Colony Store.
Upcoming
Music
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Dvorak’s Brilliance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Holidays with the Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Musical Friendships, 2 p.m., Jan. 15, Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton
Stories in Music, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Morrison High School Auditorium, Morrison
The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
Dixon Municipal Band
Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon
2023 season premier, 7 p.m. March 4, Dixon Theatre
Morrison United Methodist Church, 200 W Lincoln Way, Morrison
Concert, organ-piano duets, piano duet, Sun-ah Kang piano solos, choir ensemble, women’s trio, 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Eclipse Square, Prophetstown
Unannounced, 5 p.m., Oct. 28
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Todd Lorenz, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Musical ImPACT Concert, Polo Area Community Theater
Duets and Trios, 7 p.m. Oct 15, 2 pm. Oct. 16
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Av., Dixon.
Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3 suggested donation.
Sugarpill, Half Catholic, McCrae and The Scummies, 8 p.m. Oct. 21.
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
East Grove Union Church, 449 Reuter Road, Amboy
Assemblymen, 6 p.m., Oct. 16
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, 3 p.m. May 21, Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre
Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.
Paul Childers, Oct. 22.
Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.
Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.
Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.
The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.
Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.
Still Collins, Jan. 28.
Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.
Doug Allen Nash, March 11.
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.
Head East, April 7.
Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023
The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023
Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023
Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, Nov. 2
Baroque Chamber Music, 3 p.m. Nov. 20
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11
Rendezvous Arts: Matt Ulery and Matt Shevitz Quartet and Anne Hanley, Dec. 14
Rendezvous Arts: Kontras Quartet, Jan. 11
Rendezvous Arts: Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic and Jen McNulty, Feb. 1
12 Angry Jurors, tba
The Laramie Project, March 2023
Rendezvous Arts: Steam Quartet and Benjamin Calvert, March 23
Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, April 19
The Revolutionists, May 2023
Pride and Prejudice, July 2023
She Kills Monsters, Aug. 2023
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Hocus Pocus, Oct. 15
Detroit Rock City Kiss Tribute Show, Oct. 22
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Oct. 29
The Blooze Brothers, Nov. 5
Boy Band Night, Nov. 12
Britbeat Beatles Tribute, Nov. 19
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Rod Stewart Tribute, Oct. 18
Mirror of Mathis, Oct. 19-20
Down to the Funny Bones, Nov. 2-3
Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute, Nov. 9-10
Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17
Polo Community Theater
A Candle in the Window, 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m. Jan. 21, Maxson Restaurant, Oregon
Junie B. Jones The Musical, Feb. 24-26, March 3-4
Hyronomous A. Frog, May 5-7, 12-13.
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Pirates Past Noon Kids, 7 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling Highschool, Magic Tree House.
Shining Stars Musical Revue, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling, Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley
Schoolhouse Rock! Live Jr., 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14, 2 p.m. Jan. 15, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School
Sterling High School
You Can’t Take It With You, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling
Dixon High School
Fairy Tale Courtroom, 7 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6, James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon
Morrison Music Theatre Association, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St., Morrison
It’s a Wonderful Life, Dec. 2-3
Festival 56
Rocky Horror Picture Show, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Grace Theater, 316 Main St., Princeton
Art exhibits
Sauk Valley Community College Art Gallery
The Oregon Years by Susanne Nestory, reception noon, Oct. 19, exhibit open now through Oct. 19.
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
Farms and Barns exhibit, opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 22.
Graydon Cafarella Celebration will feature 150 works of art, many of them in watercolor. It runs through Oct. 22.
Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls
Juried Art Show, through Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Lecture series
Tom Wadsworth, 6:30 p.m., Men’s Club Room, Loveland Community House and Museum, Dixon
The Temple That Changed Everything, Oct. 18
Why They Didn’t “Preach Sermons” in Church, Oct. 25
Worship Wars: The Biblical Role of Music, Nov. 1
How the Church Later Developed Worship Services, Nov. 8
The Biblical Purpose of Going to Church, Nov. 15
Markets
Winter Farmers Market, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. 815-284-2741 for information about booth rental.
Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.
Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.
Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.
Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.
BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Havencrest Castle, Savanna. Tours of first and second floors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, Oct. 29-30. $25.
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open Nov. 6 in honor of Veterans Day or by appointment.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
Special interest
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Franklin Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove
Fitness on the Rock, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Saturdays, through October, RB&W Park, Rock Falls.
Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon. Kelly Flanagans’ The Unhiding of Elijah Campbell, 11 a.m. Oct. 22.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Roleplaying Game Club-Dungeons and Dragons, 3:30 p.m. Mondays. Lego Club 10 a.m. first and third Saturday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Roleplaying Game Club-Call of Cthulhu, 3:30 p.m. third Tuesday. Very Terrifying Storytime, 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Stories After Dark, 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Nanowrimo prep, Oct. 22. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 6. Baby-toddler storytime, ages 18 months-3, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays starting Sept. 7. Computer coding club, every other Thursday starting Sept. 15, K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15. Halloween, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. DINO-vember, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Holiday Fun, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Family Night, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Lego Builder, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 17, Morning Makers, 10 a.m. Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Play Cafe and Family storytime, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 27, Sew Much Fun, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Oct. 19.
Historical societies
Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society. Richard Bunton of Oregon will present a free program to the public at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the society headquarters, 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. Bunton, a retired vocational instructor and Civil War researcher, is the great-great-grandson of O. J. Downing. Downing was a Union soldier who was the recipient of the Tiffany Sword — now on display at the Preservation Long Island Museum in Cold Spring Harbor, New York. The program will discuss the bravery of the Second New York Cavalry and the circumstances of the award.
Information on events and attractions for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar should be submitted to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.