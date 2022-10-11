Fire destroys house in in rural Rock Falls; five left homeless

ROCK FALLS – The cause of a fire that destroyed a two-story home and displaced five people Monday evening at 31051 Thome Road is under investigation, Rock Falls Fire Chief Cris Bouwen said in a news release Tuesday.
According to the release:
Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments were dispatched at 6:08 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the home, which was just west of the Whiteside County Airport, fully involved.
Water supply at the rural location was a factor until tenders arrived, and crews were on scene about five hours.
An adult and two children at home at the time escaped; two pets were killed.
The adult was treated for smoke inhalation at CGH Medical Center.
Two other adults also lived in the home.
As is routine, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Ten fire departments, two ambulance services and the Red Cross responded, the release said.