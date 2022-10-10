Shimer Square project receives $800,000 federal grant

MOUNT CARROLL – Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. – better known as Growth – was awarded $800,000 from a federal agency to develop a day care center for its Shiner Square project.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant will be part of the economic growth corporation’s phased redevelopment of a former college at Shiner Square, 203 E. Seminary St. The planned child care center will create 83 new child care openings and create 27 jobs.

“Providing access to quality child care at Shimer Square will help ensure Mount Carroll residents have equitable access to an essential service that addresses an unmet need,” said Brian Hollenback, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization. “The OCS grant is a continuation of our Shimer Square redevelopment effort and introduces a new community amenity that will serve residents beyond those living within the campus. The creation of these jobs meets critical community goals around job creation and workforce development and opens the doors to future growth opportunities.”

Growth established its robust redevelopment plan for Shimer Square in 2019. The project is to create entry-level full-time jobs with benefits for low-income individuals. Having day care at Shimer Square is intended to give residents access to those services in the vicinity of many employers.

Growth has attracted more than $33 million of investment for Shimer Square.