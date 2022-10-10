Megan Gingrich is Sterling High School student of the month for September

Megan Gingrich is a 17-year-old senior at Sterling High School. She is the daughter of Matthew and Teresa Gingrich. She has two siblings, Sean Gingrich and Duncan Gingrich. She is from Sterling.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I find chemistry fascinating. Any student who has taken AP Chem would probably agree that it is a difficult course, but at SHS, Mr. Johnson makes the course fun and engaging through cool labs and characters like the Stoich Phantom (if you know, you know).

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

After high school, I plan on attending a four-year university and majoring in communications with a minor in marketing. I am waiting on college decisions to be released before I decide on a school.

What are your two favorite activities?

My absolute favorite extracurricular activity would have to be cross country and track (those can count as one). Running has brought me so many friendships, opportunities and life lessons. Another one of my favorite extracurricular activities is student council. SHS Student Council is so involved with our school and community. We know how to have fun while serving. Mrs. Schlemmer and Mrs. A. Ruiz are amazing advisers.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

Winning the Twin Cities XC meet for the first time since 2016 was very exciting. SHS Girls and Boys XC each took home the plaque this year!

What is your hope for the future?

That I have a successful career, preferably in a big city. For the world as a whole, I hope that we can all learn to get along and communicate with one another better. I also hope that Taylor Swift will one day perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Each area high school school or support organization has its own process for selecting student of the month.