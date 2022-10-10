Kelton Schwamberger is Amboy student of the month for October

Kelton Schwamberger is a 18-year-old senior at Amboy High School. He is the son of George and Amy Schwamberger. He is from Amboy.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I find that any math class I have with Mrs. Cynthia Carlson is very engaging. She not only teaches the math side of things but provides real-world applications and bases problems on them so we can better understand what we’re being taught.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan on going to Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to get my bachelor’s in animal behavior. After this, I will go to a larger state university to receive my master’s degree in zoology and eventually a doctorate in zoological medicine. My career goal is to work as a vet in a zoo.

What are your two favorite activities?

One of my favorite activities is FFA. It has brought me closer to so many people not only from Illinois but the whole country. I have also gained many leadership opportunities from my involvement in the organization. Another extracurricular activity that I enjoy is running on the cross country team. I have built many friendships from being on this team and have also worked on bettering myself in the sport.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

One of the most memorable moments from high school was when we dissected a pig in my anatomy class. It was my favorite part of the year, and it was crazy to see how similar our organs are to that of a pig.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope that I can inspire others from my town to do great things. Just because we live in a small town in the middle of Illinois doesn’t mean we can’t achieve greatness in our lives.

