October 07, 2022
Morrison churches invited to National Life Chain event on Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network

MORRISON – Churches in Morrison are invited to participate in a National Life Chain event 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the northwest corner of U.S. Route 30 and Jackson Street, said organizer Jim Prombo of St. Mary Catholic Church in a news release.

National Life Chain is an anti-abortion movement that organizes hour-long sidewalk gatherings in North America on Sunday afternoons in October.

It bills the gatherings as a “peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness.”

More than 1,570 events are registered to take place this year, according to the release.

Pastors are encouraged to bring their congregations to the Morrison event, Prombo said.

