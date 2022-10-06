Whiteside County assigned tentative property assessment equalization

SPRINGFIELD — Whiteside County was issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0, the Illinois Department of Revenue said in a news release on Thursday.

It is the same multiplier as last year. The factor is assigned for 2022 taxes, payable in 2023.

Equalization of 1.0 means the three-year average of assessment is one-third of market value.

The multiplier is used to achieve uniform property assessments for taxing bodies — usually but not exclusively school districts — that overlap more than one county to prevent inequities among taxpapers with comparable properties.

The tentative assessment will change only if there is a successful challenge to the IDNR determination by a county board of review or other effort by local officials.