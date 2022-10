The annual Sterling Park District Pumpkin Dash brought in hundreds of dashers eyeing the prize of that big pumpkin on Saturday at Hoover Park. It was the 30th year the dash has been held.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Kids dash for the finish line Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 during the annual Sterling Park District Pumpkin Dash. Each finisher received a pumpkin and a bag of treats while age-group winners were able to choose a larger pumpkin as a prize. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)