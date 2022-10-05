Business update: Dixon karate studio kicks for charity

DIXON – Voodoo Sport Karate studio will host a Kick-A-Thon for charity on Oct. 24 at 105 E. First St. Half the proceeds will provide children with Voodoo Sport Karate scholarships, and half will go to Sinnissippi Centers.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with students throwing kicks for about an hour while their parents stand by to count. The dojo has about 35 kids participating.
“We are looking at doing it bi-annually, and this time we are donating to Sinnissippi Centers, and next time we will be donating to the YMCA,” owner Evan Payne said.
Donors can sponsor children per kick or through a flat donation. Those willing to donate can pick up sponsorship forms at the studio or on the donation page at this link https://sparkpages.io/?i=_I6M.
Payne, 39, his wife Jen, 41, and their children Ollie, 15, and Nathaniel, 13, are all black belts in karate and have been training together for eight years. The family trained at their local YMCA and soon began traveling around the country to compete in martial arts tournaments on the world circuit.
Voodoo Sport Karate teaches traditional karate, including forms and weapons, and sport karate. The latter includes weapon tumbling and light-to-moderate contact point fighting, as seen in the Olympics.
Call 815-435-5005 for more information.
Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.