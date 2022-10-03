Dixon man facing arson charges in Thursday’s apartment building blaze

DIXON – A Dixon man accused of setting an apartment on fire Thursday is in Lee County jail on $150,000 bond, charged with two counts of arson.
John K. Sandusky, 42, faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted of residential arson, and three to seven years if convicted of arson.
According to a news release from Dixon police, and Lee County court records:
The Dixon fire and police departments were dispatched to 410 Madison Ave. around 2:30 p.m., where they found smoke coming from an upstairs apartment and Sandusky outside, bleeding from the head. No one else was home.
Sandusky told police that he lived in Apartment 3 with his girlfriend, who was out of town, and that he had tossed a cigarette into a garbage can in the bathroom.
Police learned from firefighters, though, that there was wood and paper in the apartment bathtub, which had burned, and a burned seat cushion on the stove.
A walk-through of the apartment revealed four areas where fires were started: the apartment bathtub, the stove, a bedroom garbage can and a bathtub in an attic bathroom.
Sandusky, who had burns on his head, was taken to the station for questioning, where he told police he had knocked on everyone’s doors to make sure they got out. He was taken to KSB Hospital for medical treatment and a psychological evaluation.
An arson investigator on scene told police the fires were deliberately set.
Sandusky was arrested Thursday at KSB and taken to jail Monday, according to the release and the court records.