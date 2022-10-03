October 03, 2022
Dixon man facing arson charges in Thursday’s apartment building blaze

By Kathleen A. Schultz
DIXON – A Dixon man accused of setting an apartment on fire Thursday is in Lee County jail on $150,000 bond, charged with two counts of arson.

A squad of four Dixon City firefighters begins to ascend stairs to enter the second-story apartment entrance at 410 Madison Ave. on Thursday afternoon. Everyone safely escaped the building and no one was hurt in the structure fire, which was started in the bathroom, the fire department said. There is water damage throughout the apartment building. Firefighters were still on the scene for about two hours.

Dixon firefighters work the scene Thursday at 410 Madison Ave. John K. Sandusky, 42, of Dixon, was arrested Monday and charged with arson in relation to the blaze, which burned an upstairs apartment and resulted in water damage throughout the building. (Troy Taylor)

John K. Sandusky, 42, faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted of residential arson, and three to seven years if convicted of arson.

According to a news release from Dixon police, and Lee County court records:

The Dixon fire and police departments were dispatched to 410 Madison Ave. around 2:30 p.m., where they found smoke coming from an upstairs apartment and Sandusky outside, bleeding from the head. No one else was home.

Sandusky told police that he lived in Apartment 3 with his girlfriend, who was out of town, and that he had tossed a cigarette into a garbage can in the bathroom.

Police learned from firefighters, though, that there was wood and paper in the apartment bathtub, which had burned, and a burned seat cushion on the stove.

A walk-through of the apartment revealed four areas where fires were started: the apartment bathtub, the stove, a bedroom garbage can and a bathtub in an attic bathroom.

Sandusky, who had burns on his head, was taken to the station for questioning, where he told police he had knocked on everyone’s doors to make sure they got out. He was taken to KSB Hospital for medical treatment and a psychological evaluation.

An arson investigator on scene told police the fires were deliberately set.

Sandusky was arrested Thursday at KSB and taken to jail Monday, according to the release and the court records.

