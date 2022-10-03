Dixon motorcyclist dies of injuries suffered in collision with car Wednesday

DIXON – A 32-year-old Dixon man and Army veteran has died of injuries suffered Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.
Derrick Louis Enlow , 32, a mill operator at Zekelman Industries in Rochelle who served in Afghanistan, was taken off life support at OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford and died Saturday, his family said in a Facebook post.
According to Dixon police, Enlow was westbound on West First Street around 6:40 p.m. when the car in front of him attempted to make a left turn onto Highland Avenue. His motorcycle struck the driver’s side and Enlow, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown.
Roberta Lemoine, 70, of Dixon, was cited for improper lane usage, police said.
Illinois State Police crash reconstructionists are investigating.
Enlow, son of Robert Enlow of Rock Falls and Laura Enlow of Dixon, also was with the Illinois Army National Guard.
Among others, he also is survived by his daughter Rilynn Enlow, his fiancé Amber Hoskins and her children Nathan Britt, and Huntley Dean.
A GoFundMe account was established to help pay medical expenses.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Jones Funeral Home in Dixon is handling arrangements.